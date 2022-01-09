Happy Anniversary 35th Anniversary Star Tours

Lucasfilm and Disney expanded their collaboration with the first Star Wars foray into the Disney Parks….

Pssst. It might be sacrilege to say this, but my favorite Star Wars ride at Walt Disney World is “Star Tours” (the Disneyland version actually gives me motion sickness).

Yes, there is a lot to love about “Rise of the Resistance” and “Smuggler’s Run,” but there’s no beating the variety employed by the current version of Star Tours. Nor would my Star Wars life be complete without making the Death Star trench run in the original (which somehow I remember).

Image: Disney Parks Blog

I love the queue. I love the preflight. Love the Rebel Spy. And, frankly, I love Tatooine Traders. And I am thankful that my most memorable moments at Hollywood Studios happened when it was MGM Studios and teaching about the movies and moviemaking was the purpose.

But I digress.

35 Years and Counting

Disney Parks Blog’s Kelsey Lynch posted:

Image: Disney

Jan. 9, 1987, is the date that’s been long remembered, as it marked the first time guests were able to hop aboard a Starspeeder on Star Tours, blasting off to a galaxy far, far away for an adventurous trip to Endor. Brought to life by Walt Disney Imagineering, George Lucas, and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), this was the first time guests could truly step into a Star Wars story.

“The opening ceremony featured Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, several Ewoks, and, of course, Darth Vader and Imperial stormtroopers,” added Lynch. “Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse joined C-3PO, then-Chairman and-CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Michael Eisner, and George Lucas for the official ribbon cutting of the new Star Tours attraction.”

Image: Disney Parks Blog

Communicore Weekly’s Star Wars Extravaganza!

But, there’s a heckuva lot more to know about Star Tours.

And finally, for the full rundown of the ride’s history from Imagineering to immersion, check out this wonderful compilation by the late, great Communicore Weekly.

Thanks, Jeff and George.

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related