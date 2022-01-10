‘Encanto’ and ‘West Side Story’ Among Films From Disney to Take Home Golden Globes

The Golden Globes were last night and were held during a private untelevised event, due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, despite all that, winners were announced via social media and The Walt Disney Company took home a few awards.

20th Century Studios’ West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, took home multiple awards including Best Picture (Musical or Comedy). Stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose took home Best Actress and Supporting Actress respectively. Zegler and DeBose are expected to be the frontrunners to win the Oscar this year. Up next for Zegler is Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which begins filming in March.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto took home the Best Animated Feature trophy. The film beat out fellow Disney nominees Raya and the Last Dragon and Pixar’s Luca. While an achievement for Disney, the big shock was that it beat out what everyone believes to be the Oscar’s frontrunner Netflix’s The Mitchells vs The Machines.

Read: Casting Search Underway for Young Snow White in Upcoming Live-Action Remake

On the television front, Michael Keaton took home the award for Best Actor (Television Motion Picture) for his work in the Hulu drama Dopesick. Best Television Actress (Drama Series) went to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for her performance in the hit FX series Pose.

There was no audience or nominees in attendance at the Golden Globes following the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases as the highly-contagious omicron variant rockets through the U.S. Only “select members and grantees” were in the room as the awards were announced, according to the organization. There was no red carpet, and media was also not invited to attend.

The Walt Disney Company will now focus on pushing its properties to the 94th Academy Awards, which is set to air Sunday, March 27, 2022. The list of nominations will be revealed on February 8, 2022. As of now, the ceremony is expected to be televised but things can change at any moment. So stay tuned for any and all updates this awards season.

