New Mahershala Ali Series ‘The Plot’ Coming To Hulu

Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in Hollywood right now. As he prepares to begin production on Marvel’s Blade reboot later this year, it seems that there’s another role he’s also looking to sink his teeth into.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ali will star and executively produce the series The Plot for Hulu and its Onyx Collective content brand. HBO was also reportedly interested on the series, but ultimately pulled out from negotiations.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jean Hanff Korelitze, the show will revolve around a struggling author named Jake. After he commits “literary theft,” he goes to great lengths to cover his tracks and prevent the truth from ever getting out – until someone discovers his secret.

Frequent Shonda Rhimes collaborator Abby Ajayi will adapt the novel and also serve as the showrunner.

Following deals made with Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), among many others, The Plot is just the latest example of Onyx Collective making strides in delivering stories from various voices of color since it first launched last May.

SOURCE: THR

Related