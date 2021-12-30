Doja Cat & Stormzy Among Artists Rumoured for Black Panther 2 Soundtrack!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have postponed filming until January, but that doesn’t mean work has ceased entirely.

According to Metro, work assembling artists for the sequel’s soundtrack is well underway, with many big names tipped to be on Marvel’s list.

Doja Cat has 11 Grammy Award nominations and counting…!

‘Doja Cat is one of the artists who is in line to perform on the soundtrack because of her South African heritage. The Weeknd, Solange and Stormzy are also being considered as the producers want a wide range of smash-hit artists to make this soundtrack bigger than the first,’ a source reportedly told Metro.co.uk.

Not only are the artists expected to write new songs, but the source states: ‘there’s talk of a few of them making cameos but that’s still being discussed.

Black Panther was released in 2018 to critical acclaim, winning three OSCARS, including Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson. It was released alongside two albums, its original score and a curated soundtrack titled Black Panther: The Album.

Black Panther: The Album would receive just as much success as the movie and would go on to win two of its eight Grammy nominations.

Black Panther is available to stream on Disney+, and both film albums are available on Spotify (all regions depending).

