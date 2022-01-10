The DisInsider

Trailer and Poster For ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Has Hit The Grill

Skyler Shuler January 10, 2022 2 min read

20th Century Studios has finally released the trailer and poster for the long-in-development The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The Bob’s Burger’s Movie showcases voice talent which includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain. The film’s director is Bernard Derriman and its co-director is Loren Bouchard. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith. The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.

Image: 20th Century Studios

