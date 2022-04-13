After 20 Years, Scrat From ‘Ice Age’ Finally Gets The Acorn

Ahead of Blue Sky Animation’s closure, it seems that a decision was finally made for the studio’s mascot, the silly saber-toothed squirrel from the Ice Age films known as Scrat, to get his happy ending.

After 20 years of chasing the same acorn across numerous Ice Age films, the character’s journey ended in an unlisted video posted to YouTube today. Aptly titled The End, you can check out the satisfying conclusion below.

Below the video is a message from Blue Sky Studios which reads, “In the final days of Blue Sky Studios, a small team of artists came together to do one final shot. This shot is a farewell, a send-off on our own terms.”

Interestingly enough, this is not the last we’ll see of Scrat, as his new short series titled Scrat Tales premieres on Disney+ this week. The fact that the series is available on Disney proves that the studio has yet to lose rights to the character, contrary to recent reports.

You can stream Scrat Tales now.

Blue Sky Studios IP will remain with Disney as the studio is already in development on Ice Age and Rio projects. There are no plans for another major studio to absorb Blue Sky’s employees and operations. Nimona, it’s last project in development was recently swooped up by Netflix with Chloë Grace Moretz attached to star.

