‘National Treasure’ Disney+ Series Adds Director Nathan Hope

Filming is underway on Disney+’s National Treasure series, and the project is continuing to add top tier talent behind the camera.

According to Knight Edge Media, director and cinematographer Nathan Hope (Lucifer, Titans) has signed on to direct an episode of the series. Hope joins previously announced director Mira Nair. It is unknown how many episodes Hope will directing at this time, but per the site, he will be directing the series’ pilot episode.

The live-action series is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series also stars multiple award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Ocean’s Twelve) as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) as Oren, a loveable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters. Jess recruits her friends to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) stars as FBI Agent Ross, who assists in the quest.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. Production is underway in Baton Rouge.

