Harrison Ford Turns 80 Today

Mark Hamill and many others wished the Han Solo and Indiana Jones actor happy birthday…

“It’s not the age, it’s the mileage.”

Next to “It belongs in a museum,” it might be the most famous utterance of Dr. Henry Jones Jr.

And the phrase seems completely apropos today as Harrison Ford turns 80.

All across the galaxy, friends and fans celebrated the milestone with everyone’s favorite curmudgeon.

Tweeting the Love for Harrison

Foremost among the well-wishers was Luke Skywalker, himself: Mark Hamill.

For Harrison: 🎂

Glad to be your pal, mh 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Npsn9RWEsm — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 13, 2022

Lucasfilm/Star Wars weighed in.

A scoundrel always worth celebrating. Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to Harrison Ford! pic.twitter.com/d04XpmZeNh — Star Wars (@starwars) July 13, 2022

Steven Spielberg’s outfit got in on the love.

It's not the years, nor the mileage when you've got two fists of dynamite and a spine and spirit like Harrison Ford. A most happy birthday to one of the true movie stars of the last half-century. Harrison returns to the big screen June 30 in his signature role as Indiana Jones! pic.twitter.com/9nrvBUunOl — Amblin (@amblin) July 13, 2022

D23 celebrated Harrison.

Happy 80th birthday to everyone's favorite scruffy looking nerf herder, Harrison Ford! pic.twitter.com/KrsK3zmpYW — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 13, 2022

As did the original Chewbacca’s foundation.

Wishing Harrison Ford the happiest of birthdays today as the Scruffy Looking Nerf Herder turns 80. pic.twitter.com/iVOxjPsJwt — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) July 13, 2022

The current Chewbacca remembered, too.

Happy birthday Harrison! Ready for a holochess rematch?

📸 from Bill Corso pic.twitter.com/j0WUbQVkrT — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) July 13, 2022

Drew Struzan, who captured Ford’s face on many a poster, shared some sketches.

“I wanted to live the life, a different life. I didn't want to go to the same place every day and see the same people and do the same job. I wanted interesting challenges.” – #HarrisonFord



HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HARRISON! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/WfWO1MzHe3 — Drew Struzan 🎨 (@DrewStruzan) July 13, 2022

One of our favorite news outlets took an opportunity to collect the legends in one tweet.

Wishing a happy 80th birthday to the legendary Harrison Ford!

Thank you for all the good times, with two of your friends pictured here. pic.twitter.com/ANMrJWRTs3 — ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇᴀʀᴅᴇᴅ ᴛʀɪᴏ (@thebeardedtrio) July 13, 2022

And obviously, the occasion is newsworthy.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Actor Harrison Ford is 80 today. https://t.co/xZcBo54wXk pic.twitter.com/O9IyR2H02y — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2022

A Birthday Gift

And now a gift from me to you on Harrison Ford’s birthday.

When confronted with the impression, Harrison said, “That’s me…”

And thank goodness for that. Happy Birthday, Harry!

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related