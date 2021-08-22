Across The Galaxy: Visions, Minifigs, and Hamill Himself

Star Wars Notebook: Sunday, August 22, 2021

Stunning. That’s what StarWars.com called the debut of the “Star Wars: Visions” trailer. I tend to agree. And so did a whole lot of other folks – Star Wars and animation fans, alike.

Insofar as the clip drew me in even closer to the non-canon exploration of the galaxy (far, far away)via anime, I was hooked at the words “Star Wars.”

I wrote up this one; however, the views delivered by the first full trailer were spectacular:

This moment below is one I want to know so much more about. It may be non-canon, but it feels very Star Wars.

Image: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Meanwhile, the other big story of the week was also attached to a video. This time it was footage from behind the scenes of The Mandalorian Chapter 16.

Yes, that one. The “ignite the green” one.

The special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian debuts on August 25. Check out the clip entitled “A Good Feeling.”

Our own Skyler Shuler wrote it up when it came through this week. And yes, that is Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Just like you, I can’t wait to see “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale” on Disney+.

Quick Hits

Meanwhile, here on TheDisInsider, we again went “Across the Galaxy” and brought you posts featuring:

Straight from The Mother Ship

Of course, the close of Season 1 of The Bad Batch brought plenty to think about (and watch).

Don't miss a moment of the adventure 💫 All episodes of Star Wars: @TheBadBatch are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/FJBK6s0ElD — Star Wars (@starwars) August 20, 2021

And Star Wars comics kept pushing the envelope (and there might be something in it for the holidays)!

Now this is something to celebrate! We have an exclusive first look at the upcoming Marvel comic book one-shot, Star Wars: Life Day #1: https://t.co/koznvtvQHT pic.twitter.com/cylSrRgmwN — Star Wars (@starwars) August 17, 2021

Star Wars Video Updates

Star Wars Explained broke down the Star Wars: Visions trailer…

And, of course, “This Week! In Star Wars” recapped all the new news of the week…

Until next Sunday, #MTFBWY.

