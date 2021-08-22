Across The Galaxy: Visions, Minifigs, and Hamill Himself
Star Wars Notebook: Sunday, August 22, 2021
Stunning. That’s what StarWars.com called the debut of the “Star Wars: Visions” trailer. I tend to agree. And so did a whole lot of other folks – Star Wars and animation fans, alike.
Insofar as the clip drew me in even closer to the non-canon exploration of the galaxy (far, far away)via anime, I was hooked at the words “Star Wars.”
I wrote up this one; however, the views delivered by the first full trailer were spectacular:
This moment below is one I want to know so much more about. It may be non-canon, but it feels very Star Wars.
Meanwhile, the other big story of the week was also attached to a video. This time it was footage from behind the scenes of The Mandalorian Chapter 16.
Yes, that one. The “ignite the green” one.
The special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian debuts on August 25. Check out the clip entitled “A Good Feeling.”
Our own Skyler Shuler wrote it up when it came through this week. And yes, that is Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.
Just like you, I can’t wait to see “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale” on Disney+.
Quick Hits
- Ming-Na Wen and Her LEGO Star Wars Minifigure
What did Ms.Wen think of her new Fennec Shand minifig?
- Qi’ra’s Story Continues in Star Wars Comics
Did you know Han Solo’s old flame is getting her own comic spinoff?
- A Strange Thing Happened at Galaxy’s Edge
Gaten Matarazzo visited Batuu and spoke to Chewbacca.
- Disney+ Series Are Built On Hope: Andor Filming Complete
Another Star Wars series looks to be done with photography.
Straight from The Mother Ship
Of course, the close of Season 1 of The Bad Batch brought plenty to think about (and watch).
And Star Wars comics kept pushing the envelope (and there might be something in it for the holidays)!
