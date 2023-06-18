RUMOR: Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop To Appear In ‘The Marvels’ And Several Other New MCU Projects

It has been arguably too long since we received any information on the status of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it was originally believed she would make a cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a new rumor says that she’s actually supposed to appear in another upcoming Marvel film.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Steinfeld will have a cameo in The Marvels. He revealed the news in a post on his exclusive Patreon account.

Considering that she has no connection to any of the film’s heroines, her appearance may strike some as random. However, when you take into consideration some of the other info RPK shared regarding Steinfeld’s future in the MCU a clearer picture begins to form.

Now, RPK says that Steinfeld is also set to star in a Young Avengers project, which is “officially slated as TBD 2025-2026.” While no such project has been confirmed by Marvel, he believes a formal announcement will be made in the coming months. Could her potential cameo be a set up for the project? Sadly, we’ll just have to wait and see…BUT THAT’S NOT ALL.

Even though Variety previously reported that Steinfeld would be back for multiple Marvel projects last year, thanks to RPK we now know what some of those projects might be. He says that not only is a second season of Hawkeye also in development, but Steinfeld will appear in the (now delayed) Secret Wars too.

As always, because all of this information has not been confirmed by a major trade or Marvel Studios we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. Although RPK’s track record is good, most of this info is preliminary and totally subject to change.

Regardless, it’s safe to say that we have not seen the last of Kate Bishop. And with how great of an agent Steinfeld has, we doubt she’ll be going anywhere any time soon.

You can currently hear Steinfeld as the voice of Spider-Gwen in the Marvel-adjacent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters now!

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

About Post Author