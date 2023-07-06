Marvel Contest of Champions Unveils Two New Long-Awaited Characters

Ready up players.

Marvel Contest of Champions unveiled its two newest playable characters today: Silk and Kindred.

If both of these characters sound familiar, it’s because they are popular among comic book fans.

In fact, Silk has developed such a cult following that she has her own series in the works Amazon.

Known by day as Cindy Moon, she’s a Korean-American student who gets bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker / Spider-Man his powers. She later becomes a key member of the Agents of Atlas.

Kindred is another Spidey-adjacent character. Originally created as twins by Harry Osborn from the DNA of George and Gwen Stacy, they died due to genetic instability. That is, until Mephisto came along and granted them the power of demonic immortality. While the mantle is shared by both twins in the comic, it’s unclear which version will appear in the game or if it will be an amalgamation of the two.

You can check out the official announcement trailer down below!

Both characters will enter the contest next week!

The synopsis for their showdown is as follows:

Silk swings into The Contest and goes head-to-head against the terrifying Kindred! Will she be able to reach her spider allies who are at each other’s throats or will Kindred stoke the fires of a Spider-War! Find out in this month’s event quest, Ties that Bind.

