SEE IT: New Official Photos From ‘The Marvels’ Surface

We’re a little under 4 months away from the release of The Marvels, the joint sequel to previous MCU projects Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel.

While we have already gotten a first trailer and a stellar poster, today we got an exclusive look at some official stills from the film courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

Each of the stills (which you can see below) features a close up look at each of the film’s core cast members. We get a closer look at Brie Larson as Carol Danvers – in what appears to be her new suit. We get a close up of Teyonah Parris’ charging up as the recently gifted Monica Rambeaux. We also got a glimpse of Iman Vellani interacting with the two of them for the very first time.

Surprisingly, even Goose the Cat gets the spotlight! You can take a look at all the photos for yourself down below:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo by Laura Radford. © 2023 MARVEL. (L-R): Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo by Laura Radford. © 2023 MARVEL. Goose the Flerken in Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo by Laura Radford. © 2023 MARVEL. Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn in Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL. Director Nia DaCosta on the set of Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo by Laura Radford. © 2023 MARVEL. Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo by Laura Radford. © 2023 MARVEL. Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL. Brie Larson as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. Photo by Laura Radford. © 2023 MARVEL.

Be sure to check out the entire feature story over at Entertainment Weekly for more details about how close the cast got on set, Nia DaCosta’s journey to becoming an MCU director, and even how Zawe Ashton got involved as the film’s antagonist.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Tessa Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Seo Jun Park, and Zenobia Shroff.

The film is expected to be connected to the Disney+ series’ Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion. The highly-anticipated sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and Megan McDonnell, who wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision.

Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels hits theaters exclusively on November 10th.

SOURCE: EW



