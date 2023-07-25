Disney Animator & Producer Randy Fullmer Has Passed Away

After making a career as an animator, visual effects supervisor, and producer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Randy Fullmer has sadly passed away

His family announced today that Fullmer passed away at his home in Woodland Hills after a lengthy battle with cancer.

In his time at Disney, Fullmer worked on classics such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King.

Fullmer is also credited as an effects animator on Oliver & Company (1988), an effects supervisor, on The Rescuers Down Under (1990), artistic coordinator on The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), and producer on The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) and Chicken Little (2005).

Fullmer notably retired from the animation industry in 2006 to start a guitar company.

“Most people are good at one thing in their lives. Randy was good at a lot of things,” Disney animation veteran Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King) said in a statement about his late colleague.

Fullmer was 73.

SOURCE: THR

