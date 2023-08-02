RUMOR: Matt Smith Is The Latest Actor Offered Lead In Marvel’s New ‘Fantastic Four,’ Cast Still Up In Air

Right now, everyone wants to know who will be in Marvel’s highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. But the answer might actual WHO himself.

Credit to MyTimeToShineHello for running that joke first a little over a month ago. It was not only a hint that Adam Driver was no longer circling the role of Mister Fantastic, but a clever clue that one of the stars of the popular series Doctor Who was now (well, then) in talks to star.

WHO is going to be Reed Richards — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 29, 2023

After weeks of speculation, another industry insider has come forward to confirm quite literally WHO that actor is: Matt Smith.

Earlier this week, Daniel RPK revealed that Smith was “the last actor to get an offer for Reed Richards” on his Patreon. That’s not all. He made sure to note that the offer went out “pre-strike,” referring to the SAG-Aftra strike. Considering that SAG is (rightfully) striking in solidarity with the WGA, most of Hollywood is essentially on hold. That could mean that 1) the offer has been put on the back burner until the strikes end or 2) it might expire if the studio grows impatient.

READ: Adam Driver Reportedly Passes on ‘Fantastic Four’ Role

Regardless of if/when the strikes do end, MyTimeToShineHello says that Smith is still not a sure thing. In fact, the account posted early Wednesday morning that the entire cast is still up in the air because each of the four original choices have apparently all passed.

“The Fantastic Four casting is such a weird rollercoaster,” the account tweeted. “Matt Shakman had a clear vision in mind he wanted and was set on Driver, Robbie, Mescal and Diggs as the leads but then they all passed. Post strike is going to be interesting to see who finally gets it.”

They followed up the post, with a quote tweet that stated that Marvel has every intention of putting out another offer to Driver.

I hear they'll try Driver again so Smith isn't a done deal just another offer. https://t.co/7n8oL7mu9k — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 2, 2023

Regardless of what’s happening behind the scenes, it doesn’t change the fact that fans still have to wait at least two more years for the film. The revamp, which is currently set for a May 2, 2025 release date will likely be pushed back again depending on when the strikes are over. So in the meantime, we’ll all just have to keep on keeping on and fancasting until we’re just as blue as those Fantastic suits.

