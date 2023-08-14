First Details For ‘Doctor Strange 3’ Emerge

It’s been a little over a year since Marvel released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whether you loved it or you hated it, there’s no denying that it was one of the studio’s most ambitious outings, with little to no answers about where the titular character would wind up next…until now.

According to our friends over at The Cosmic Circus, not only does Marvel know what they want to do with the character next, but there’s a very specific comic book arc they are looking to adapt with the next Doctor Strange solo film.

Now, sources close to the site claim that the main source of inspiration for Doctor Strange 3 will be the comic book event Avengers: Time Runs Out. The series, which actually acts as a precursor to the print version of Secret Wars, follows numerous heroes as they try to prevent an event that will destroy the Multiverse known as The Final Incursion. And that tracks considering that when Charlize Theron’s Clea arrives she recruits Doctor Strange to help undo the damage he’s caused throughout MoM.

The Cosmic Circus states that Clea will be a member of another multiversal organization known as The Black Priests. In the film, it will be revealed that the Multiverse is actually dying due to the numerous incursions that have happened over the last few films, including Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the film, Strange will realize how dangerous he’s become to the multiverse and just exactly what the Earth-838 version of him did to be cast out by the Illuminati.

Even with the Council of Kangs established, with their power largely hidden, Doctor Strange will be perceived as the “common denominator” that seemingly caused all of the multiverse’s incursions.

The one thing that remains unclear is if any Kang variant will appear in the film. Given how integral the character is to the entire multiverse arc, it would be surprising if he wasn’t.

Just like the comic book leads into the Secret Wars storyline, this film will lead directly into the Secret Wars storyline in the next two Avengers films.

Because this information has not been reported by an official trade or confirmed by Marvel Studios, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. Still, due to The Cosmic Circus’ track record, there’s a good chance a majority of the details here are true.

Doctor Strange 3 doesn’t have an official release date just yet, and with the ongoing Hollywood strikes it may be a while before it’s given one. On the bright side that gives us plenty of time to catch up on the comics.

