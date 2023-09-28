Marvel Comics Celebrates Star Wars Rebels 10th Anniversary.

Star Wars Rebels has firmly found its place as one of the most popular series of the galaxy. Not only did it give us an insight into the history of some of our favourite characters from the films, but it also introduced us to exciting new characters that quickly became fan favourites.

2024 will mark the 10th anniversary of the show, and to celebrate, Marvel Comics has something special in place. Starting in January, a series of special variant covers gracing some of the best ongoing titles in the Star Wars universe. Caspar Wijngaard – who has worked on some of the biggest Star Wars titles – has created eight incredible variant covers that will be available between January and April 2024.

Star Wars: Darth Vade #42 Rebels 10th Anniversary variant cover by Casper Wijngaard – Ahsoka. On sale January.

Star Wars #42 Rebels 10th Anniversary variant cover by Casper Wijngaard – The Grand Inquisitor. On sale January.

Star Wars #43 Rebels 10th Anniversary variant cover by Casper Wijngaard – Jarrus and Zeb. On sale February.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #43 Rebels 10th Anniversary variant cover by Casper Wijngaard – Ezra Bridger and Chopper. On sale February.

Star Wars #44 Rebels 10th Anniversary variant cover by Casper Wijngaard – Hera Syndulla. On sale March.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #44 Rebels 10th Anniversary variant cover by Casper Wijngaard – Sabine Wren. On sale March.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #45 Rebels 10th Anniversary variant cover by Casper Wijngaard – Agent Kallus. On sale April.

Star Wars #45 Rebels 10th Anniversary variant cover by Casper Wijngaard – Thrawn. On sale April.

When speaking with StarWars.com, Wijngaard said “It was such an honor to be involved in the 10th anniversary for Rebels. Having recently revisited the adventures of the Spectres in preparation for Ahsoka, this opportunity was perfect timing… We’ve been absolutely spoiled with Rebels content these last few weeks and I’m glad I could be a part of it in some way.”

Check out all eight covers now and be sure to pick them up next year!

