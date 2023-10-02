Disney+ Accounts Could Soon Be Terminated For Password Sharing

The end is near…if you happen to share your Disney+ password with anyone else, that is.

Per Variety, The Walt Disney Company has notified Disney+ subscribers in Canada about an upcoming policy change involving password sharing. Users have recently reported receiving the following message: “Unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household.”

Additionally, the notice says that the consequence for violating this addendum to its terms of service is that the company reserves the right to “limit or terminate access to the service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement.”

It’s unclear if there will be new tiers introduced for customers to be able to expand the amount of screens or users an account can hold, but the language of the message seems to imply that.

Now, we knew this would be coming to North America. Earlier this year, Disney instituted a similar policy change to its users in India. And Disney CEO Bob Iger also recently announced that the company was exploring options to make more money on the back of those who shared accounts.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” Iger said on Disney’s quarterly earnings call Aug. 9. “Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

This means that Disney+ users in other territories should brace for a not so wonderful world filled with new, stricter rules and potential price increases for years to come.

