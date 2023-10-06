Soft opening begins for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

Aue, aue! Are you ready to go on a journey of water and excitement with Moana? Well, the time might come closer than you think!

The official account for Disney Parks just surprised us with the news that Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana would begin its soft opening on select days and hours between October 6th and 15th at EPCOT.

There is currently no more information on when these “select days and times” will be, but guests are being encouraged to look out for more updates through the My Disney Experience app as virtual queues may be used during the soft opening.

As you may remember, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is described as a self-guided walking tour through all new gardens featuring fountains, exciting water features, and of course a breathtaking sight of TeFiti as well.

The attraction is located at World Nature, the EPCOT area dedicated to understanding and preserving the natural world so the attraction will serve as a great way to show guests the importance of water and how we connect with it.

Moana herself is also expected to be found around World Nature from time to time, near the entrance for this attraction. She will be available for meet & greets and special photo opportunities with her.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will have its official grand opening on October 16th, 2023 to match Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration.

What do you think? Will you be at Epcot to try to score the chance of being among the first to try this new attraction? Let us know in the comments below.

