RUMOR: First Look At ‘Inside Out 2’ Coming Next Month

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is slated to come out this Summer. However, there has been no mention of the project since it was first announced at D23 last year. Although it seemed like it might be pushed back due to the WGA and SAG strikes, a new rumor suggests its still on track for its release AND that we might even get a first look very soon.

Earlier today, the site World Of Reel posted that “the first trailer for Inside Out 2 is being prepared.” Now, there was no context or source to this info. Just speculation that it could premiere in theaters before Disney’s next animated feature, Wish.

While we could not verify this information ourselves, it’s totally possible that some sort of teaser is being worked on for the film. However, it’s not likely that it is a trailer. In fact, we’re more likely to get a full trailer for the next film on Pixar’s docket Elio than Inside Out 2.

If you look at the marketing pattern for Disney over the last few years, each time a new animated project is released the company leans into advertising the next one. We saw it with Wish‘s campaign beginning when Elemental came out. Prior to that, a teaser for Elemental debuted when Strange World hit theaters last November. The pattern continues for quite some time the further you trace it back.

What makes next year so interesting is the fact that there are two films in such close proximity to one another. Elio hits theaters on March 1, 2024, while Inside Out 2 is supposed to come out on June 14th.

In all of its history, the studio has only ever released two films in the same year THREE times. It started with the original Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur in 2015, then Cars 3 and Coco in 2017, and Onward and Soul in 2020. In each case, none of the films were as close to each other as the next two are.

That begs the question if either could change release dates – specifically the latter. Once again, we urge you to take this information with a grain of salt because of the lack of context attached to this “report.”

Sadly, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s a good thing November is right around the corner.

SOURCE: World of Reel

