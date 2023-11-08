Hulu On Disney+ Beta Launching Next Month

It’s been one week since Disney announced it would acquire the remaining stake of Hulu from Comcast.

Now, it appears it’s wasting no time in taking full advantage of the platform and its content.

During The Walt Disney Company’s Q4 Earnings Call this afternoon, Bob Iger revealed that the company is launching a beta version of Hulu on Disney+ next month for subscribers who already pay for the Hulu/Disney+ bundle.

Similar to Disney+, parents will have full control over the content settings. This way shows like Family Guy, which will be available to stream on Disney+ under the new combined content catalogue, won’t be immediately available to younger users.

More details to come in the coming weeks.