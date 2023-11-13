RUMOR: Richard Madden Returning As Ikaris For ‘Eternals’ Sequel

Who said that flying too close to the sun could kill you?

While that ancient idiom is more applicable in the real world, it certainly does not seem to matter to the MCU.

At the end of Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, moviegoers might remember Richard Madden’s disgraced Ikaris flying straight into the sun as a form of self-imposed punishment for betraying his family. According to a new rumor, however, despite the implication that the character may have died, it looks like he’s actually coming back.

In a Patreon post published over the weekend, industry insider Daniel RPK alleged that he had received confirmation that an Eternals sequel is absolutely in the works. Thanks to Patton Oswalt, we already knew that though…

READ: Marvel Studios ‘Blade’ Will be R-Rated, According to Director Yann Demange

The new information RPK had to offer, however, was that Richard Madden’s Ikaris will return.

Now, at this time it’s unclear how big of a role he’ll play, or if he’ll even return as a living version of his character (we all know how Marvel loves to do flashbacks). Still, the fact that his character is returning in any capacity raises questions about the kinds of conflict Sersi and the rest of the Eternals will be subjected to the next time we revisit them.

As always, because this info has not been confirmed by Marvel or any of the major trades, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. Because of RPK’s track record, however, we are inclined to believe there is some truth to it.

What do you think about the potential return of Richard Madden’s Ikaris? Let us know on our socials.

READ: Marvel Shakes Up Release Date Schedule, ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Be The Studio’s Only 2024 Film

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden (Cinderella) as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead) as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee (Train to Busan) as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek (Frida) as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK