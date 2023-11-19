Why Mufasa: The Lion King will be great

As many Disney fans are aware, the mouse house has decided to do a follow-up film to the hit remake The Lion King from 2019, which became the highest grossing remake of all time, FYI. The prequel/sequel will be entitled Mufasa: The Lion King and is set to be released during the Christmas holiday in 2024 and will center around the brotherhood of Mufasa and Scar.

A lot of critics and fans have already derided the 2019 film for its over usage of visual effects and lack of originality when compared to the 1994 film which it was based upon. However, this follow-up film certainly has a lot going for it is Disney’s canon and it’s not very hard to see why.

CGI Mastery

One thing that fans can easily look forward to is its more than stellar CGI that will more than likely reign over the film. A lot of fans may roll their eyes and groan in discomfort but given that the CGI was so incredible in the first film that it left fans wanting more of what we previously got.

For some fans, looking at what seems like a nature documentary may not be ideal for some fans but it certainly has its perks when looking at something.

Better Light on the characters

One of the coolest things about this follow-up film is the fact that the main characters, Mufasa and Scar, will be given more character development and audiences will have a better understanding of how they came to be. That already makes for some great viewing in theaters come Christmas 2024.

Something that people have always been wondering about is how these two characters grew up and what conspired between them to make them grow apart.

New Songs

Another reason that this film will be a great watch in the forthcoming year is because it is a musical and allegedly will have brand new songs. It’s always fun to get to hear some new songs in the DIsney archive.

It’s safe to say that the new songs probably won’t be as good as “Be Prepared” or “The Circle of Life”, but that doesn’t mean that these new songs won’t be catchy enough to hum to later down the line.