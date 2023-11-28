OPINION: Disney Characters That Deserve Their Own Star At Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Recently we talked about the Disney characters that currently have a star at the historic Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, but we were left wondering: What other characters deserve their own star?

There are many iconic characters at The Walt Disney Company to choose from, literally too many to list them all in one post, so which ones we think that stand out the most and would deserve to get their own star sooner?

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Top 10 Disney characters that deserve their own star at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

1. Goofy

His friends Mickey, Minnie and Donald already have their stars, so it makes sense that Goofy gets recognized with a star of his own as well.

Goofy is one of the most iconic members of the Fabulous Six, as his endearing clumsiness and good-natured personality have resonated with audiences for generations, making him a beloved figure in the Disney pantheon and a source of laughter and entertainment for people of all ages.

2. Stitch

While being on the more modern side of Disney history, Stitch (aka Experiment 626) has sure captivated audiences through the years with his unique blend of adorable mischief along with his heartfelt connection to Lilo.

Stitch’s popularity stems from his journey of acceptance and finding ‘ohana, which resonates with fans around the world and his appeal now extends beyond traditional Disney enthusiasts to a broader and more diverse audience, making him a perfect candidate for his own star.

3. Cinderella

Like we mentioned at the last post, Snow White is currently the only Disney princess with a star of her own on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and it’s about time that more princesses start getting recognized as well.

Cinderella is a timeless Disney princess who has captivated audiences for decades now. Her enduring charm and her role in Disney’s rich history of animation and storytelling have solidified her as an iconic and beloved character, making her a symbol of Disney’s magical legacy.

Not to mention that her castle is now a historical landmark for all things Disney.

4. Genie

Genie, originally brought to life by the legendary actor Robin Williams in Disney’s Aladdin, undeniably deserves his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. His iconic, larger-than-life personality, humor, and unforgettable performances have made him a cherished and enduring character.

And while Genie has been featured and interpretated in many new ways since the 90s, his role remains a testament to Robin Williams’ incredible talent and has left an indelible mark on the world of animation and entertainment, captivating audiences for generations.

5. Dumbo

This lovable flying elephant might be Disney’s quieter character but he certainly makes a good case for deserving his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame because of his heartwarming and inspirational story.

Dumbo been a symbol of overcoming adversity and celebrating uniqueness since his debut in Disney’s classic of the same name. His endearing journey and unforgettable moments, such as learning to fly, have left an indelible mark on Disney’s legacy and continue to touch the hearts of audiences young and old.

6. Maleficent

So far, no Disney Villain has ever been presented with their own star before, so why not begin with the most iconic villain of them all?

No matter if it’s on her human, dragon or Angelina Jolie form, Maleficent’s sinister elegance and commanding presence have made her a legendary figure in Disney’s gallery of villains and solidified her as a beloved and enduring part of Disney’s storytelling tradition.

7. Ariel

Ariel’s character has certainly been an inspiration to countless generations, emphasizing themes of self-discovery, following one’s dreams, and embracing individuality, making her an enduring symbol of Disney magic.

From countless items of merch and a Broadway show to a recent live action remake, the appeal that this little mermaid has in our hearts is undeniable. Which is why she is the perfect candidate for a star of her own at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

8. Pluto

This good boy undoubtedly deserves his own star at the Walk of Fame next to Mickey and Minnie’s and all the other Disney classic characters’.

Pluto’s loyalty, humor, and relatability have endeared him to audiences for nearly a century. His silent yet expressive antics have entertained generations, making him a cherished and iconic figure in Disney’s illustrious history.

9. Jiminy Cricket

Jiminy Cricket likewise deserves his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. He has been teaching important life lessons about honesty, responsibility, and making good choices not only to Pinnochio, but to several new generations for over 80 years.

Jiminy’s memorable presence and his iconic song “When You Wish Upon a Star” have sure left a lasting impact in The Walt Disney Company as a whole, making him a beloved and influential character in the Disney universe.

10. Simba

Make way for the Lion King himself. Simba rightfully deserves his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame for his role in one of the most beloved and successful animated films, and Broadway shows, of all time.

Simba’s journey of self-discovery, responsibility, and the circle of life has resonated with audiences worldwide for nearly 30 years. And as a symbol of courage and resilience, he continues to inspire and entertain, making him an iconic figure in Disney’s legacy.

BONUS: Which Disney-owned characters deserve their star at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame?

As a special treat, let us quickly list a few Disney-owned characters that also deserve their own stars (in no particular order):

Buzz Lightyear & Woody from Pixar’s Toy Story

Iron Man from Marvel’s Iron Man

Luke & Leia Skywalker from Lucas Film’s Star Wars franchise

Miss Piggy from The Muppets

Captain America from Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger

Mike & Sully from Pixar’s Monsters’ Inc

The X-Men from 20th Century Fox/Marvel’s X-Men franchise

Darth Vader from Lucas Film’s Star Wars franchise

Jack & Rose from 20th Century Fox’s Titanic

Indiana Jones from Lucas Film’s Indiana Jones franchise

What do you think of our picks? What other characters do you think deserve their own stars? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to The DisInsider.com, we’ll let you know as soon as the next Disney-related Walk of Fame ceremony is announced.