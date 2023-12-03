Miles Morales’ Milestone Moment

Since 2011, Miles Morales has firmly stood as one of our favourite Spider-heroes in the comics. And now, Miles is celebrating his 300th issue!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18. Written by Cody Ziglar. Art by Federico Vicentini, Sarah Pichelli, Juann Cabal and more. Cover by Federico Vicentini. On sale 27th March.

Big moments mean a big story. And Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18 will be a giant-sized special to celebrate this monumental moment. Continuing his current run with Miles Morales, Cody Ziglar will bring his story to full fruition in this incredible tale. Miles has a brand-new archenemy, and she’s been plotting her revenge for quite some time! But Rabble isn’t the only fiend Miles has to contend with, as the Cape Killers are also after him. But Miles isn’t on his own, as his Uncle Aaron (the Prowler) and his best friend (Ms. Marvel) will be right there with him!

Joining Ziglar in this epic journey will be a whole host of amazing artists, including Federico Vicentini, Sara Pichelli and more!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18 is released on 27th March.

