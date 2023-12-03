Spider-Gwen Takes on a Huge New Story!

This weekend at L.A. Comic Con, Marvel held the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel. We didn’t just get a hint at what’s to come in Gang War, but some other Spidey news as well! To celebrate the legacy of Marvel’s Giant-Size issues from the 70s, some of our favourite webslingers will be getting their very own Giant-Size issues next year.

Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1. Written by Melissa Flores and art by Alba Glez. Cover by Bryan Hitch. On sale 6th March.

One of those Spider-Heroes taking on a huge story is Gwen Stacy. A long-standing favourite from the Spider-Verse, Spider-Gwen has a whole load of fun coming to the comics. So get ready for a special Giant-Sized one-shot that will see some Ghost-Spider shenanigans in her own universe.

Melissa Flores, whose Spider-Gwen: Smash starts next week, will take Gwen Stacy on a new adventure. Gwen thinks she’s finally found a sense of balance in her home dimension. But things never stay normal for too long with Spider-Heroes. There will be carnage and a sinister plot to contend with, and if that wasn’t enough, she’ll face off against some new villains.

Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1 will hit the stands on 6th March.

About Post Author

Sarah Taylor Hi, I’m Sarah! I’m a writer from the UK who’s a fan of all things comic books. I’ll be bringing you news from the world of Marvel comics, character profiles of our favourite heroes and villains, and keeping you up to date with all things Marvel! See author's posts

