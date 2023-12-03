Spider-Gwen Takes on a Huge New Story!

This weekend at L.A. Comic Con, Marvel held the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel. We didn’t just get a hint at what’s to come in Gang War, but some other Spidey news as well! To celebrate the legacy of Marvel’s Giant-Size issues from the 70s, some of our favourite webslingers will be getting their very own Giant-Size issues next year.
One of those Spider-Heroes taking on a huge story is Gwen Stacy. A long-standing favourite from the Spider-Verse, Spider-Gwen has a whole load of fun coming to the comics. So get ready for a special Giant-Sized one-shot that will see some Ghost-Spider shenanigans in her own universe.
Melissa Flores, whose Spider-Gwen: Smash starts next week, will take Gwen Stacy on a new adventure. Gwen thinks she’s finally found a sense of balance in her home dimension. But things never stay normal for too long with Spider-Heroes. There will be carnage and a sinister plot to contend with, and if that wasn’t enough, she’ll face off against some new villains.
Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1 will hit the stands on 6th March.
