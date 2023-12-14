‘Zombies 4’ in The Works at Disney

Disney’s musical franchise Zombies is continuing, as a fourth entry franchise is officially in the works.

Filming on the project is slated to begin in mid-February in Aukland, New Zealand, and is expected to wrap just before the Summer in May. Casting is underway but as of now, it is unknown if the original cast is returning or if the studio will reboot with a new cast. Zombies 3 moved from Disney Channel to Disney+, and the fourth movie is expected back as a streamer exclusive.

The franchise stars Milo Manheim as Zed and Meg Donnelly as Addison. Zombies premiered on Disney Channel on February 16, 2018, Zombies 2 premiered on Disney Channel on February 14, 2020, and Zombies 3 premiered on Disney+ on July 15, 2022, before airing on Disney Channel on August 12, 2022. It was originally meant to be a television series titled Zombies and Cheerleaders, but it was never developed or have ever aired, and was instead remade as the film Zombies. In 2023, the cast and crew returned for an animated short series titled Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.

The franchise also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo, Kingston Foster as Zoey, and RuPaul Charles as the voice of “The Mothership.”

All 3 movies and animated shorts were directed by Paul Hoen and written by David Light and Joseph Raso. Hoen, Light, and Raso are all returning.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related