A Team of Wolverines Battle Their Way Across the Multiverse in New Marvel Comic

Ángel Pérez J December 19, 2023 1 min read

The X-Men have seen their fair share of capable heroes… But only one of them is the best at what he does, and next March its gonna require a whole team of them to take on a threat to the multiverse!

Spinning out from Christos Gage and Greg Land’s ORIGINAL X-MEN #1 is WEAPON X-MEN #1.

Helmed by Gage and drawn by Yildiray Çinar, this four-issue limited series will see a group of different variants of Wolverine from across the multiverse, ranging from Old Man Logan, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Zombie Wolverine, Earth X Wolverine to newcomer Jane Howlett of Earth-1281. They will all join forces to face a deadly threat.

Cover by Dike Ruan

“Getting a chance to continue to explore the Marvel Multiverse in the pages of WEAPON X-MEN with the amazing Yildiray Çinar is the perfect Christmas gift!” Gage shared in a press release. “A team of nothing but Wolverines…one of whom, Jane Howlett, has never been seen before? Against a threat from the pages of Original X-Men? With Yildiray Çinar, whose character acting is as brilliant as his action scenes and who has a George Perez-level of skill with crowds? Moving from one alternate Earth to another? Sign me up! We are packing a TON of action, story, character moments, pathos, and sometimes literally earth-shattering moments into these four issues, so don’t miss it!”

WEAPON X-MEN #1 comes out on March 6, 2024.

