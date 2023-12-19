The DisInsider

SEE IT: Disney’s 2024 Film & TV Slate Revealed

Dempsey Pillot December 19, 2023 1 min read

The new year is right around the corner. As always, it’ll bring a slew of brand new content.

While Disney’s 2024 slate has undergone several major changes over the last year alone, a seemingly final version has begun making the rounds.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider took to Twitter to share the slate Tuesday afternoon.

For the most part, the list contained few surprises. Echo remains as the entire company’s inaugural piece of content, with tentpole sequels to The Planet of the Apes and Alien remain sprinkled throughout. Deadpool 3 still looks to be Marvel Studios’ only theatrical release too.

One feature notably missing: Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, which has been heavily rumored to hit Disney+ this Summer. But, as the bottom portion of the sheet indicates, this is not the studio’s final draft. It’s also worth noting that this slate is missing any titles being released by the indie banner Searchlight.

Despite some solid spacing between projects – unlike 2023 – there are still a handful of projects undated. Coincidentally all of those projects are series that are also exclusive to Disney+.

Check out the slate for yourself down below!

SOURCE: Jeff Sneider

