Dreamlight Valley Survey Teases Potential New Updates

Disney Dreamlight Valley released over a year ago and has seen many quality of life changes since its release. Developer company Gameloft Montreal has released a second survey, inviting player feedback regarding the game.

The survey asked players what they like about the game, what they dislike, and what aspects could be improved. Since Disney Dreamlight Valley launched globally in December 2023, they changed gears, opting to become a paid premium experience instead of free to play as they originally intended. Since the first survey back in early 2023, the developers have done an incredible job in listening to player feedback. Much of the suggested changes from the first survey were implemented into Disney Dreamlight Valley, receiving positive feedback. They range from more clothing & furniture options, easier ways to obtain the premium currency Moonstones, and future villager suggestions.

DDV

Survey Contents & Speculation

With the second survey available, the developers for Disney Dreamlight Valley are searching for more feedback from the players on what other quality of life changes they can make, as well what they’d like to see in the game’s future. The questions provided asked quality of life changes for the game in general, such as quest progression (what gameplay you’d want more or less of).

The Star Path

DDV In-game Screenshot

The Star Path was a major feature in the survey. Questions ranged from how often players participate during its duration, and what type of quests they like and dislike. The big standout was a question regarding if the Star Path should follow a game updates ‘theme’. For example, if the game releases an update about ‘Winnie The Pooh’, the Star Path should be a ‘Winnie & Friends’ themed Star Path with collectable items to match.

The developers shared a list of future Star Path themes they are considering for the new year. They asked players to select three of them they felt most appealing to them. The themes included were Wonderland, Mermaid, Decades, Gamer, Greek Mythology, Cottage Core, Mythical, Princess, and Disney Classics. Wonderland suggests ‘Alice & Wonderland’ themed items, making room for characters such as Alice and the Mad Hatter as potential villagers. Greek Mythology suggested films such as Hercules and most surprising, Percy Jackson & The Olympians was mentioned.

The survey also mentioned and listed potential quality of life changes for the Star Path. Improvements listed are as follows:

Adding more duties and rewards

Ability to repeat the Star Path and exchange the same item for an enhanced versions (sparkles, VFX)

Ability to have an unlimited amount of duties and claim Star Coins or craftables on additional pages

Weekly & Daily based duties

Introducing different types of rewards

Ability to track a duty and its progress like regular quests

DDV In-game Screenshot

Moonstones are the main premium currency of Disney Dreamlight Valley. The survey featured questions asking players if and how many Moonstone Packs they’ve bought with real money. Follow up questions asked if players used those Moonstones more towards the Star Path or to purchase items in the premium shop. The premium item mentioned specifically in the survey were the house skins. House skins allow you to completely transform the exterior of your house and glamour it, such as turning it into Cinderella’s Castle.

Additional Content

The survey also featured questions regarding the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s additional content.

DDV In-game screenshot

When talking about the premium item shop further, developers asked players what type of bundles would they prefer to see moving forward:

Downloadable content introducing seasonal weather changes to your village

Downloadable content centered around animal companions

A themed bundle featuring a mix of furniture, a house skin and clothing

A building that comes with an arrangement and additional items around the house

The Dream Bundles are optional bundles that include a new side quest centered around a specific character. Completion of these quests grant the player exclusive items such as new clothing items, furniture for your house and valley. They also include an alternate villager style not available elsewhere in the game. We have previously seen Dream Bundles for Wall-E and Ursula. The survey asked players what characters they’d like to see get their own Dream Bundle. The list of potential characters included:

Ariel

Vanellope

Belle

Scrooge McDuck

Olaf

Mickey Mouse

Sitch

Kristoff

DDV In-game screenshot

Dreamsnap Challenges

Dreamsnap Challenges are special challenges where players compete online and vote amongst themselves in different outfit or decorating challenges to win Moonstones and other items. They survey asked players how often they participate in the challenges, and asked whether the instructions to unlock the feature were clear for the player. To unlock the feature, you must complete a special quest by interacting with Vanellope after welcoming her to your Valley.

DDV In-game screenshot

The Future of Disney Dreamlight Valley

When it came to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s future, such as including new biomes and other major additions, the developers took previous feedback and organized them to ask players what they’re specifically looking for in the game.

DDV In-game screenshot

For new biomes and items, the developers asked if players were more interested in original and realistic areas and items based off the Disney Dreamlight Valley lore or if they wanted more areas and items centered around Disney films and the theme parks.

New character ideas were also mentioned in the survey. Potentially future villagers mentioned were Lumiere and Cogsworth, Timon and Pumbaa, and Rex and BoPeep. Timon and Pumbaa were previously revealed in the announcement trailer prior to the early access release of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

When talking about the newly added Multiplayer feature, the survey asked what additional implementations players wanted with this new feature. The survey included Valley activities (cooking, fishing, etc.), taking pictures with others, emotes, completing quests, and trading custom clothing and furniture items.

Any players who have yet to take part in the survey and wish to answer feedback questions, they may do so here! Bippity Boppity Boo!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC and all modern consoles.

