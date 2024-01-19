REPORT: As ‘Echo’ Gains Popularity On Streaming, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Resumes Production Next Week

It’s been a few months since we first reported that Daredevil: Born Again was undergoing major rewrites. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is back on track to resume production next week. And the timing couldn’t be better, considering the recent release – and apparent popularity – of Echo.

The site also reports that the show will be returning with a familiar face behind the camera too. Stunt coordinator Philip Silvera, who worked on the original Netflix series, is now returning to the role for Born Again. He’ll also wear the hat of second unit director.

That’s not all. On top of Echo‘s success, sources close to THR say that shows featuring other street-level Marvel heroes – including Hawkeye and The Punisher – saw modest bumps in streaming in the last week. Taking all that into consideration, Marvel is eagerly developing new ideas to continue to build out that corner of its cinematic universe.

Earlier this week, industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed that nine episodes of the series were shot before the WGA/SAG strikes but now is being shortened to six episodes with the new showrunner at the helm.

The pilot is expected to be rewritten and shot and apparently, and the plan is still to have 18 episodes but will be split up into 9 episodes each.

In addition to Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal, other cast members for the series include Michael Gandolfini, Colin Woodell, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James.

The series is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+ sometime next year.

Despite the small wait, fans can still rewatch the original 3 seasons of the character’s live-action series, as well as his soft rebooted self in the latest Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, right on Disney+ now.

SOURCE: THR

