New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Details Emerge

Daredevil: Born Again has gone through some major changes throughout its filming process. Back in October, the series recruited a new showrunner, Dario Scardapane, who was an executive producer on Netflix’s Punisher series. The series also tapped new directors, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing duo behind Moon Knight and season 2 of Loki.

However, word spread recently that the Netflix Shows (Daredevil, The Punisher, The Defenders, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones) are all now considered canon; however, according to a new report, not “everything” will carry over in the new Daredevil series.

Insider, Jeff Sneider mentioned on John Rocha’s podcast that nine episodes of the series were shot before the WGA/SAG strikes but now is being shortened to six episodes with the new showrunner at the helm. The pilot will be rewritten and shot and apparently, the plan is still to have 18 episodes but will be split up into 9 episodes each. He goes on to say that there is going to be roughly a year between each batch of episodes, seemingly confirming that shooting will still be going on when the first episode premieres.

How canon will the new series be? Jon Rocha mentioned that not everything from the Netflix universe is being carried over. Marvel Studios will instead pick and choose certain aspects of the past shows to include in the series.

“What was not going to be the same Daredevil from Netflix, is now going to be the same Daredevil from Netflix, with the asterisk of not everything is canon,” Rocha explained.

In addition to Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal, other cast members for the series include Michael Gandolfini, Colin Woodell, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James.

The series is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+ sometime next year.

Despite the small wait, fans can still rewatch the original 3 seasons of the character’s live-action series, as well as his soft rebooted self in the latest Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, right on Disney+ now.

