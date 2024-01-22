Disneyland ‘Turning Red’ With New Pixar Characters For Lunar New Year Celebration

Just in time for the Lunar New Year, Meilin Lee and her mother Ming Lee, from Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, will make their debut at Disney California Adventure Park this week.

The celebration, which will ring in the Year of the Dragon and feature tributes to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures from Jan. 23 to Feb. 18.

Those who visit the park between those date will be able to enjoy Asian-inspired food and beverages, as well as by other Asian Disney characters such as Mulan and Mushu.

For those unfamiliar with the Academy Award-nominated Pixar film, Turning Red follows Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda.

Turning Red is directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Finding Dory).

Visitors to California Adventure will find the mother and daughter characters at the pathway between Grizzly Peak and Paradise Gardens Park.

A full list of events and experiences during California Adventure’s Lunar New Year can be found here.

