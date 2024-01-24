SEE IT: Disney’s ‘A REAL Bug’s Life’ Shows What A Live-Action Pixar Film Could Look Like

At a time where Disney has resorted to remaking all of its animated films into live-action ones, it’s surprising that none of its co-productions with Pixar have yet to get the same treatment.

While we fully expect that to change one day, in the meantime, we finally have gotten a glimpse at one Pixar classic would look like if it were adapted as a live-action film with National Geographic’s A REAL BUG’S LIFE.

Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, the new Disney+ Original series from National Geographic, A REAL BUG’S LIFE, is billed as an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day.

The stakes are high … even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination — from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day on the job making perfume!

Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that A REAL BUG’S LIFE can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film.

You can check out the first trailer for the series down below.

You can watch the series exclusive on Disney+ now!

