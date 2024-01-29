EXCLUSIVE: Details Surface For New Animated Fantasy Project At Disney

Now that the WGA/SAG strikes and the holidays are over, we’re starting to see a lot of projects that were paused last year resume production. This includes Daredevil: Born Again and Lilo & Stitch. We’re also seeing previously announced projects finally begin production, such as Tron: Ares. Most excitingly, after 6 months without any major movie or TV news, we’re learning of brand new projects entering development.

Recently, we at The DisInsider actually came across details about one top secret project in development for Disney Television Animation.

The project is mysteriously titled JOURNEY, and while it does not look like it has been officially green-lit yet, a brief description of the pilot confirms the show will fall into the sci-fi/fantasy genre.

Now, plot details are scarce, but character descriptions attached to a grid we’ve obtained help paint a decent picture of what the show might actually be about.

The main character is listed as a teenager named Journey, so immediately we know that the title is supposed to act as a double entendre. She’s described as a girl who has “always been a little right-brained, a little messy, a little ‘strange.’ Her interests include “Dungeons & Dragons” and fantasy stories. While she is often dismissed for being so enthralled by fantasy “nonsense,” her “happy place” is in ancient novels with fantastic creatures, powerful heroes, and magical worlds.

You don’t have to read between the lines to deduce that her interest in such fictional worlds will most likely play a role in the show. Whether or not she gets to travel to them, or finds herself transported to one however, remains to be scene.

One other character description we’ve obtained describes a male co-lead named Tunde.

He’s also described as a teen, who is “free-spirited, fun-loving, thrill-seeker with magic skills, living a nomadic lifestyle beyond the Dome with his small crew.” Also described as “a champion of peace and love,” the grid literally likens to Bob Marley.

Now, unlike Journey’s description, Tunde’s teases what the show might actually be about. Additional details in his character description show that he likes to hang with his “fellow magical outcast friends.” This tells us that Tunde is just like the characters that Journey has been reading about her whole life. While it’s pretty clear that Journey will indeed encounter the magical world in the show, it’s unclear how or to what degree.

Production on the pilot will begin this March. Seeing as how the search for the two lead voice actors is ongoing, no cast members or other talent have been revealed yet.

Once again, because these are just details for a pilot there is no guarantee that the show will ever see the light of day, but we’ll try to bring you as many details as possible if/as they become available. After all, you just never know when the company will dole out its next instant classic.

