RUMOR: The Punisher To Have Much Bigger Role In New ‘Daredevil’ Series

Since Daredevil: Born Again resumed filming this month, we’ve seen a slew of set photos teasing the appearances of characters both old and new.

First it was White Tiger. Then it was Foggy and Karen (see below).

One character that fans are excited to see the return of, however, is The Punisher. And for good reason. The iteration that previously crossed paths with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in Netflix’s series was played perfectly by Jon Bernthal.

Now, last year the actor was confirmed to be reprising his role on the show, but it was implied that his involvement would be limited. While the actor has been noticeably absent on the set so far, a new rumor suggests that he’s not only coming back but that he’s going to have a much bigger role than the original series writers conceptualized.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, not only will Bernthal’s character be coming back but the retooled version of the show has him coming back with an even bigger role. That’s not all.

RPK states that the character is going to have his own subplot where he hunts dirty cops that use (or rather misuse) his symbol. If true, this particular plotline would be extremely timely because domestic and international terrorists have adopted the iconic Punisher logo in recent years.

Now, because this info has yet to be confirmed by a major trade of Marvel Studios itself, as always we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. Considering RPK’s track record though, we are inclined to believe that it might be true.

Aside from Cox, Bernthal, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll reprising their roles from the Netflix Daredevil series and other prior Marvel Studios productions, Vincent D’Onofrio and Wilson Bethel are also returning as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Bullseye respectively.

Newcomers to the franchise include Michael Gandolfini, Colin Woodell, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James.

Following a creative overhaul of the series, an early 2025 release on Disney+ is planned after this next round of filming is completed. The series is expected to consist of 18 episodes divided into nine-episode halves.

Dario Scardapane, who was an executive producer on Netflix’s Punisher series, is the showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing duo behind Moon Knight and season 2 of Loki are directing.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

