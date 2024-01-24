The DisInsider

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Remake to Resume Filming Next Week

Skyler Shuler January 24, 2024 2 min read

Last year’s SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes put a halt on Disney movies and series in various stages of production. One of those projects that is finally set to resume, Lilo & Stitch.

Disney is already back in Hawaii prepping to get the cameras back rolling. The live-action remake will resume filming next week and is expected to wrap sometime in March. The studio is currently casting a young Hawaiian girl to do stand-in shots for Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo. It is unknown why the stand-in is needed at this time.

The new film tells the story of “the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings.”

Also set to star is Lilo & Stitch creator Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch from the original animated continuity. Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Kaipo Dudoit, Courtney B. Vance, and original continuity cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee will also star.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) will direct. Attached to produce are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are coming off 2019’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin and are also producing the Disney+ Inspector Gadget film, as well as the Haunted Mansion reboot. Studio execs Zoe Kent (Sade) and Louie Provost (Togo) will oversee the production.

There’s no release date just yet, but the film is expected to be released exclusively on Disney+ this year.

