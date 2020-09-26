Pixar SparkShort ‘Burrow’ to Release in Front of ‘Soul’

Pixar Animation Studios has announced that their SparkShort, Burrow will be released in front of their newest film, Soul. The studio made the announcement this morning on Twitter.

See the new Pixar SparkShort BURROW, directed by Madeline Sharafian, in theaters before Soul on November 20.

Burrow follows a young rabbit as she tries to build the burrow of her dreams, becoming embarrassed each time she accidentally digs into a neighbors home.

The 2D short is directed by Coco animator Madeline Sharafian and produced by Mike Capbarat. The short film has a runtime of just over 6-minutes.

Pixar’s SparkShorts program consists of giving employees at Pixar six months and a limited budget to develop indie short films, all of them based on personal experiences. The program was developed in order to find new filmmakers at Pixar. You can check out all of Pixar’s SparkShorts including Smash and Grab, Kitbull, Float, Wind, Loop, and Out, streaming on Disney+ now.

Burrow and Soul are set to hit theaters on November 20, 2020.