Characters Returning to Chef Mickey’s at the Contemporary in Walt Disney World Resort

Disney has announced that Mickey Mouse and his pals are coming back to Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Florida’s Walt Disney World. The gang will be returning to breakfast at Chef Mickey’s restaurant with new fun and delicious food items.

Mickey’s “Celebration” Pancakes will feature whipped cream, celebration sprinkles, shimmering pixie dust and more

While the beloved characters will be returning, they will be doing so following safety protocols. Mickey and friends are expected to keep socially distant from guests as they wave and pose for distant pictures and parade around the restaurant. The experience will not be identical to the one guests enjoyed before Covid-19, but marks a solid trend back to some normalcy and Disney Magic.

“Loaded” Potato-Cheese Casserole topped with smoked bacon crumbles and chives.

The window to make reservations opens on October 17th and is subject to availability. As always, Disney resort guests will get to book their experience 60 days (plus the length of their stay) prior to their trip.

Goofy’s Banana Bread French Toast will combine unique flavors of banana bread baked in zesty orange-scented French toast batter, topped with Espresso-mascarpone cream, toasted bananas and chocolate crumbles.

We are excited to see the characters slowly being reintegrated into the parks and will keep updating our readers when new additions are announced. So keep your eyes tuned here to The DisInsider.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in central Florida.

Photos and food descriptions courtesy of Disney