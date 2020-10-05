Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Films Available in 4K on iTunes

Disney titles on iTunes have been available for quite some time with the maximum 1080p video quality. Well, that has now changed as of today.

According to 9to5Mac, a various number of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars are now available to purchase and/or rent in 4K video quality. The change is available to the U.S. and Canada as of today but will be made available in other countries towards the end of the year. If you have previously purchased one of the films that are listed below in 1080p, you should be automatically upgraded to the sharper 4K quality at no extra cost.

Here’s the full list of Disney films you can now rent and purchase in 4K from Apple:

A Bug’s Life

A Wrinkle in Time

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Ant Man

Ant Man and the Wasp

Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Big Hero 6

Black Panther

Brave

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Cinderella (2015)

Coco

Doctor Strange

Dumbo (2019)

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Frozen

Frozen 2

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Hocus Pocus

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Maleficent

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Mary Poppins Returns

Moana

Monsters Inc.

Monsters University

Mulan (2020)

Onward

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ratatouille

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Tangled

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Prestige

The Princess and the Frog

The Santa Clause

Thor

Thor Ragnarok

Thor the Dark World

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Up

Wall-E

Wreck it Ralph

Zootopia

Disney’s films have been offered in 4K on other platforms including Vudu, and if you purchased them there, you should now see 4K quality carried over to Apple devices thanks to Movies Anywhere. Likewise, if you now buy a Disney title in 4K on iTunes, you should get that version on at least some other apps that support Movies Anywhere.

Source: 9to5Mac