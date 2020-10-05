Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Films Available in 4K on iTunes

Disney titles on iTunes have been available for quite some time with the maximum 1080p video quality. Well, that has now changed as of today.
According to 9to5Mac, a various number of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars are now available to purchase and/or rent in 4K video quality. The change is available to the U.S. and Canada as of today but will be made available in other countries towards the end of the year. If you have previously purchased one of the films that are listed below in 1080p, you should be automatically upgraded to the sharper 4K quality at no extra cost.
Here’s the full list of Disney films you can now rent and purchase in 4K from Apple:
- A Bug’s Life
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Aladdin (1992)
- Aladdin (2019)
- Ant Man
- Ant Man and the Wasp
- Avengers
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Big Hero 6
- Black Panther
- Brave
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: Winter Soldier
- Captain Marvel
- Cars
- Cars 2
- Cars 3
- Cinderella (2015)
- Coco
- Doctor Strange
- Dumbo (2019)
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy 2
- Hocus Pocus
- Incredibles 2
- Inside Out
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Maleficent
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Monsters Inc.
- Monsters University
- Mulan (2020)
- Onward
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Ratatouille
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Tangled
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Incredibles
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Lion King (2019)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- The Prestige
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Santa Clause
- Thor
- Thor Ragnarok
- Thor the Dark World
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- Toy Story 4
- Up
- Wall-E
- Wreck it Ralph
- Zootopia
Disney’s films have been offered in 4K on other platforms including Vudu, and if you purchased them there, you should now see 4K quality carried over to Apple devices thanks to Movies Anywhere. Likewise, if you now buy a Disney title in 4K on iTunes, you should get that version on at least some other apps that support Movies Anywhere.
Source: 9to5Mac