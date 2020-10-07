‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Virtual Halloween Benefit Concert in The Works

Some of Broadway’s biggest stars are coming together for a virtual event on Halloween to perform some of the classic tunes from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the benefit concert, which will stream live on Vimeo, is being put together by Tony winner James Monroe Inglehart (Broadway’s Aladdin), along with Tim Burton (Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo), composer Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group. The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Benefit Concert will feature big-name talent including, Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Danny Burstein (Evil), Rob McClure (The Good Fight), and many more.

Proceeds from the one-night-only event will go to the Lymphoma Research Foundation and the Actors Fund. Tickets will cost $4.99, and the stream will begin on the Actors Fund Vimeo channel on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET.

Read: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993) Review

Released just days before Halloween in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.

The Halloween movie… and yes, it is a Halloween movie, not a Christmas movie, that was confirmed by the director back in 2018, has become a pop culture phenomenon, with Disney celebrating the film with several re-releases, a massive array of products, and even a dark ride at Disneyland (every year, as they retheme the Haunted Mansion with that of characters and scenes from the film).