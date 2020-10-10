Two Favorite Disneyland Shows Closing Permanently, According to Former Cast Members

More sad news to report unfortunately from the recent layoffs in the Disney Company. According to numerous reports from now Disney former cast members, two popular shows from the Disneyland Resort will be closing forever due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Frozen: Live at the Hyperion and Mickey and the Magical Map.

Below is a few of the posts from the cast members of the shows:

Frozen-Live At The Hyperion and Magical Map are officially closing. I will treasure the privilege I had of being among those to originate both Anna and Poca in the opening casts, and consider it an honor to see them through to the bittersweet end. To our fans, know that YOU are the reason we stayed alive for as long as we did. To my fellow cast and crew, I love you with all my heart. We will be back on stage…somewhere…someday. What a chapter to close. On to the next dream! #frozenliveatthehyperion #flath #mickeyandthemagicalmap

Frozen is officially closed as of this weekend. I don’t have all to words to express how much this show means to me, and how grateful I am to have been a part of it for the past 3.5 years. This photo was from my very first show, April 13, 2017 ❤️

#frozenliveatthehyperion#nuggetanna#frozen#princessanna

Mickey and the Magical Map was a live show that was in the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland debuted on May 25th, 2013. It was a 25-minute show featuring Mickey and many of his friends from different movies.

Frozen: Live at the Hyperion was a live show at Hyperion Theatre based on the popular 2013 Frozen movie. The live production debuted on May 27th, 2016.

Both shows final performances were back in March of this year before the shutdown of both parks in California. Stay with us here at The Disinsider for all the late-breaking Disney Parks news.