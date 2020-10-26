Official: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi Will Return For ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel

Last month, we reported that Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi were in talks to return for the Disney+ sequel. Well, today, Midler has confirmed our report!

While speaking with Fox 5 New York, Midler revealed that she will be reprising her role, as will Parker and Najimy as her sisters Sarah and Mary Sanderson respectively.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes, I’m game, I’m totally game.”

The trio are set to reunite at a virtual, one-night-only documentary-style event called In Search Of The Sanderson Sisters. They will don their witch outfits for the special Halloween fundraiser which takes place on Friday (October 30).

Production on the project is expected to begin early next year in Los Angeles and Massachusetts. The film does not have a release date set as of yet.

Released in 1993 and directed by Kenny Ortega (The Descendants franchise), the original Hocus Pocus focuses on three witches that were accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. Together with his sister, the teenage Max Dennison has to try to steal the witch’s book of spells and stop them from becoming immortal. The film also starred Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, Vanessa Shaw as Allison, Jason Marsden as the voice of Binx, and Doug Jones as Billy.