Betsy Brandt Joins Season Two of ‘Love, Victor’

Breaking Bad actress, Betsy Brandt has joined the cast of the highly-anticipated second season of Hulu’s series Love, Victor, in a major recurring role in the series. Deadline has learned.

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda”, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him naviigate the ups and downs of high school.

Betsy Brandt will play Dawn, Felix’s (Anthony Turpel) loving mother who struggles with mental health issues. Felix (series regular Turpel) was introduced in Season one as Victor’s awkward new neighbor who seeks to befriend him.

Star of the original film Nick Robinson was a producer and narrator of the series. Michael Cimino starred as Victor, Alongside Michael is Ana Ortiz who plays Victor’s loving mother, James Martinez as Armando, Victor’s father. Mateo Fernandez as Adrian, Victor’s adorable, good-natured little brother, Bebe Wood as Lake, Mia’s quirky and social media-obsessed best friend, George Sear as Benji, Victor’s confident and charming classmate, Anthony Turpel as Felix, Victor’s lanky, awkward new neighbor, and Mason Gooding as Andrew, Creekwood’s cocky and popular basketball-loving jock.

All actors will return for the second season that is set to start production next week in Los Angeles, California.

The series comes from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie as well. Aptaker and Berger wrote and executive produces the new series. Joining them as executive producers will be Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Pouya Shahbazian, Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Adam Fishbach, and Wyck Godfrey. Amy York Rubin directs the first episode of the series while her creative partner, Pilar Boehm, co-executive produces.