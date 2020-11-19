Alexandre Aja to Direct Horror Thriller ‘Elijah’ For Searchlight Pictures

Director Alexandre Aja, who is coming off last year’s surprise hit horror thriller, Crawl, is set to direct a new horror film for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.

According to Deadline, Aja will direct Elijah, with Gregory Levasseur (Mirrors) who recently rewrote the script. The film is said to follow a young boy who invites a mysterious man into his home, believing the stranger to be the key to saving his sick mother. As increasingly disturbing things start to happen around his home, the boy soon realizes that the sinister stranger is not the savior he claims to be.

Producers are Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment and David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four (The Night House). Searchlight’s SVP of Production DanTram Nguyen is overseeing the project with Manager Apolline Berty.

Alexandre Aja has directed notable hit horror films such as Crawl, The Hills Have Eyes, High Tension and Piranha 3D. His latest, Crawl was a box office success grossing $92 million off a $13.5 million production budget. Elijah becomes the newest feature in Disney’s growing slate of horror films with Searchlight which also includes Antlers and The Empty Man.