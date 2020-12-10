‘I Am Groot’ Animated Series Announced For Disney+

Everyone’s favorite little tree is coming soon to Disney+.

Revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared the first look at a brand new animated series, I Am Groot, which will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts.

Further details are being kept under wraps, and it is unknown if Groot voice actor Vin Diesel will return for the animated series.

Groot first appeared in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and 2017’s follow, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as the popular baby Groot, and then as a teenager in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Groot will also return for Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.