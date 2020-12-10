Pixar Confirms ‘Cars’ Series in The Works For Disney+

Today, during the Pixar presentation at Investor Day, Pixar Animation Studios CCO Peter Docter confirmed that they are working on a Cars series for Disney+.

The untitled series follows Lightning McQueen and Mater on a road trip across the country. Featuring old characters as well as new characters, the series will debut on Disney+ in the fall of 2022.

The series will feature a stacked cast that includes Cristela Alonzo as Cruz Ramirez. Larry The Cable Guy who reprises his role as Lightning McQueen’s best friend, Mater, Keith Ferguson as Lightning McQueen (Ferguson has voiced the character in previous shorts and video games), and Bret Iwan (yes, the current voice of Mickey Mouse) as Bobby Swift’s Crew Chief and Tony. Rounding out the cast is Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty, Billy Ray Cyrus, Paul Dooley, Vincent Martella, Mitchell Musso, Bob Peterson, and Corbin Bleu.

Cars is the second franchise created by Pixar and distributed by Disney, after Toy Story. Cars was released on June 9, 2006, Cars 2 was released on June 24, 2011 and Cars 3 was released on June 15, 2017. Two spin-off films titled Planes and Planes: Fire & Rescue, produced by Disneytoon Studios, were also made. The first two films were directed by John Lasseter, the CEO of Pixar Animation Studios while the third movie was directed by Brian Fee.

Together, the three Cars films have grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office. A now canceled untitled Cars/Planes spinoff that focused on Space was also in the works.