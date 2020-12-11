First Trailer For ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Released

During The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave the first look at the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, arriving on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprise their MCU roles, in addition to Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell, Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

The six-episode original series is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.