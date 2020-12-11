Jaimie Alexander Returning for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

According to Deadline, Jaimie Alexander will be reprising her role as Sif in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Alexander first played this role in 2011’s Thor and then again in its sequel Thor: The Dark World. However, she and her character were both absent for the popular film Thor: Ragnarok. This will be remedied in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi.

Her character is also rumored to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Loki.

Yesterday at Disney Investor Day, details for this film were discussed, including confirmation of Christian Bale in the role of Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released theatrically on May 6, 2022.

Source: Deadline