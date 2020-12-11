‘Shang-Chi’ Full Cast List Revealed

After a lot of speculation, we now have a full cast list for Marvel’s Shang-Chi. It was announced at Disney’s Investor Day and it mentions new characters not previously announced.

Shang-Chi is now in post-production, not to mention, the studio already has two completed films with Black Widow and Eternals both set for a 2021 release, as does Shang-Chi. It is unknown if these three films will stick to their respected release dates, as the future of the movie industry and reopening’s are still a bit hazy. Disney+ releases are off the table for the time being, though that could change following the news that Disney is shifting its focus to that streaming platform moving forward.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy), the film is also set to star Awkwafina (Jumanji: The Next Level, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh (Kung Fu Panda 2), Rosalind Chao, (Mulan), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), Gala Chen and stand up comedian Ronnie Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.