‘The Proud Family’ Producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar Sign Multi-Year Deal With Disney

Ahead of the upcoming Disney+ revival of The Proud Family, series producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar have signed a multi-year overall deal with Disney.

Under the new deal, the duo will produce animated and live-action series and films for Disney’s Branded Television division, working closely with Disney Channels senior vice president and general manager of TV animation Meredith Roberts, and recently promoted Disney Branded TV executive vice president of creative development and strategy Ayo Davis.

As part of their agreement, separate funding will be provided to the duo in order to find and develop emerging talent, as well as bringing unique projects and voices to Disney.

Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Branded Television, released a statement regarding the new deal:

“With virtually every studio and platform reaching out to them, it speaks volumes that talented storytellers Ralph and Bruce have chosen Disney as the home for their boundless creativity and inspired social commentary, not to mention their commitment to identifying emerging talent. We are proud to have them as members of our family.”

Smith and Farquhar also released a joint statement on the deal and what they hope to bring to Disney+ moving forward:

“We are very happy to be continuing our relationship with Disney and look forward to creating even more truly authentic and diverse stories and characters for audiences worldwide. We are also excited to have the opportunity to bring along a new wave of talented voices that will deepen the connection to Disney storytelling for years to come.”

Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Reprising their voice roles are Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.